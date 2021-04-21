Menu

Global News at 11 BC
April 21 2021 1:30am
01:38

Sunset Beach 420 party

Crowds ignore public health orders and gather at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach to celebrate 4-20. Catherine Urquhart reports.

