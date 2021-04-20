Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 20 2021 9:41pm
01:41

Community of Trail celebrates hockey coach Ken Koshey

Longtime Trail hockey coach Ken Koshey has been recognized for 47-years of teaching the game he loves. Squire Barnes has his story.

