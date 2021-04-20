As new travel restrictions are announced in B.C., many are anxiously awaiting more details about the new measures including how they will be enforced

One day after the provincial government announced new travel restrictions to help stop the spread of COVID-19, many are anxiously awaiting to hear more specific details. The formal order is expected to be issued later this week and will restrict British Columbians from crossing health authority boundaries until at least the May long weekend. . Here in the Okanagan–the tourism industry is bracing itself for the potential impact. And as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, concerns are also growing about how and who will enforce the new orders.