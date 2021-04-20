Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 20 2021 5:39pm
01:37

How to protect spring gardening from sudden snow

Much of southern Ontario is expecting cooler temperatures and snow over the next day. Erica Vella speaks with a gardening expert on how to protect plants from the cold weather.

