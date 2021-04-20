Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
April 20 2021 12:21pm
03:56

Earth Day cleanup being hosted in Edmonton

Hunter McAlear with Better Environments Inc. explains how the group is planning a mass cleanup in Edmonton in honour of Earth Day.

