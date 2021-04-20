Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 20 2021 10:07am
03:37

B.C. imposes travel restrictions

SFU Researcher Julianne Piper discusses how new travel restrictions forcing British Columbians to stay within the bounds of their own provincial health region could help control the spread of COVID-19.

