Global News at 10 Regina
April 19 2021 8:22pm
02:04

Budget 2021: VIDO in Saskatoon poised to become ‘Canada’s centre for pandemic research’

VIDO in Saskatoon is slated to receive $59.2 million over three years to enhance the organization’s efforts to tackle COVID-19 and future infectious diseases.

