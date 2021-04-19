Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Budget 2021: Federal government promises $10 per day childcare by 2025

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Health
April 19 2021 6:54pm
01:40

More details from B.C.’s top doctor on the death of two-year-old from COVID-19

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers a reporter’s questions about the death of a B.C. toddler from COVID_19 related illness in the Fraser Health Region.

Advertisement

Video Home