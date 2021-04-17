Prince Philip laid to rest as Queen Elizabeth, Royal Family bid final goodbye

Queen Elizabeth and her family paid their last respects to Prince Philip at a funeral on Saturday that celebrated his naval past, his international heritage and seven decades of service in which he helped guide the Queen through repeated crises. Philip, officially known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died aged 99 on April 9. Philip’s naval cap and sword lay on top of the coffin, which was covered with the Duke of Edinburgh’s personal standard featuring the Danish coat of arms, the Greek cross, Edinburgh Castle and the stripes of the Mountbatten family.