The Morning Show
April 16 2021 10:41am
05:10

Is Canada losing control in the fight against COVID-19? Doctor weighs in

Infectious Diseases Physician Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti joins The Morning Show to answer the latest COVID-19 questions.

