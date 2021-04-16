Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 16 2021 9:55am
03:36

Disclosing variant information. Your right to know.

Bioethicist Kerry Bowman discusses whether people who have tested positive for COVID have the right to know if they have a variant strain.

