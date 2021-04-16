Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
April 16 2021 10:17am
03:54

39th annual BBPA Harry Jerome Awards go virtual

Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA) president Nadine Spencer talks about the 2021 BBPA Harry Jerome Awards set to virtual on April 17.

