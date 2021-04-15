Global News at 10 Saskatoon April 15 2021 7:18pm 01:51 Saskatoon hits ‘tipping point’ with COVID-19 variants, renewed diligence needed: city officials People in Saskatoon are more likely to contract a variant of COVID-19, according to the medical health officer for Saskatoon. Saskatoon hits ‘tipping point’ with COVID-19 variants, renewed diligence needed: city officials <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7761778/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7761778/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?