Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
April 15 2021 7:18pm
01:51

Saskatoon hits ‘tipping point’ with COVID-19 variants, renewed diligence needed: city officials

People in Saskatoon are more likely to contract a variant of COVID-19, according to the medical health officer for Saskatoon.

Advertisement

Video Home