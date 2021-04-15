Menu

Global News at Noon BC
April 15 2021 3:27pm
01:14

Police announce charges laid in Vancouver stalking case that was captured on camera

Vancouver police are announcing charges in an alleged stalking incident that was caught on video on March 17th near Keefer and Columbia Streets.

