The Morning Show April 15 2021 11:01am 04:30 Lee Brice gives a taste of his upcoming 2021 ACM Awards performance Country star Lee Brice drops by The Morning Show for an exclusive sneak peek at his performance with Carly Pearce at the Academy of Country Music Awards.