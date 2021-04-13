Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
April 13 2021 6:21pm
01:35

Serious Incident Response Team in Saskatchewan

Legislation was introduced on Monday to create a civilian-led independent serious incident response team in Saskatchewan.

