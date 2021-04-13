Menu

Global News at 6 Winnipeg
April 13 2021 4:26pm
01:38

Snow lingers overnight: April 13 Manitoba weather outlook

Snow will linger overnight before the system moves out of the province. Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Tuesday, April 13.

