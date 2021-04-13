Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Rescue
April 13 2021 3:56pm
00:44

Boy rescued from Saskatchewan River by 3 passersby

Three men in Saskatoon, Sask. pulled a boy from the South Saskatchewan River on Saturday after he fell in. Local reports said the boy was later evaluated by emergency services and deemed okay.

Advertisement

Video Home