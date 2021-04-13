Global BC April 13 2021 2:28pm 01:03 What’s in a name? Neetu Garcha on why getting it right matters Global BC reporter Neetu Garcha explores that question as she describes how she’s been saying her own name wrong most of her life, why she’s decided to stop and how to say it correctly. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7755608/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7755608/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?