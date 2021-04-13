Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global BC
April 13 2021 2:28pm
01:03

What’s in a name? Neetu Garcha on why getting it right matters

Global BC reporter Neetu Garcha explores that question as she describes how she’s been saying her own name wrong most of her life, why she’s decided to stop and how to say it correctly.

Advertisement

Video Home