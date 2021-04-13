Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
April 13 2021 8:43am
04:01

Start of Ramadan

Montreal Muslims prepare for a challenging Ramadan as the extended curfew limits evening prayer. Global’s Laura Casella has more.

