Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 11 BC
April 13 2021 1:18am
01:21

Elective surgeries to be rescheduled

Hospital resources are being stretched thin during the third wave of COVID-19 infections and elective surgeries are now having to be cancelled and rescheduled. Catherine Urquhart reports.

Advertisement

Video Home