Global News Morning Edmonton April 12 2021 1:40pm 04:22 The Ranch Golf & Country Club prepares for 2021 season As the 2021 golf season begins, Murray McCourt from The Ranch Golf & Country Club chats about what golfers can expect amid COVID-19 protocols. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7753030/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7753030/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?