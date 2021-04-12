Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
April 12 2021 6:17am
06:13

#OurHFX: The Tenaquip Foundation Walk4MD

The Walk4MD is an annual event where participants from across Canada rally together to raise awareness and much-needed funds for research! We find out more from Stacey Lintern, CEO of MDC.

