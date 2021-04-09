Menu

Armstrong
April 9 2021 8:06pm
01:54

North Okanagan landlord owner shocked after rental property left in shambles

The state of the home resembled a horror movie with mounds of garbage, human and animal feces everywhere and damage to essentially every corner of every room.

