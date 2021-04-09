Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
April 9 2021 8:10pm
02:09

Saskatchewan mourns the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Saskatchewan is mourning the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the husband to Queen Elizabeth II.

