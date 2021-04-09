Menu

Global News at 6 Winnipeg
April 9 2021 3:59pm
01:34

Winter-like conditions return: April 9 Manitoba weather outlook

Special weather statement for southern Manitoba for snow starting Sunday. Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Friday, April 9.

