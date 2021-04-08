Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
April 8 2021 7:21pm
01:19

Fire heavily damages apartment building in northwest Edmonton

Firefighters battled a blaze at the Castle Court apartment building near 121 Street and 145 Avenue in northwest Edmonton’s Carlisle neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.

