Global News Morning Edmonton
April 8 2021 12:08pm
05:58

Edmonton producer filmed a World Juniors documentary in the bubble

Edmonton-based producer Shane Fennessey filmed a documentary series on the 2021 World Junior Championship when it was held in a COVID bubble within the city.

