Global News Morning Saskatoon
April 8 2021 10:38am
03:46

Adopt a Pet: Onyx the Cat

Looking for a playful kitten? On this week’s Adopt a Pet on Global News Morning we meet Onyx the kitten. The Saskatoon SPCA’s Brooke Weisbrod also talks about their spring lottery.

