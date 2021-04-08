Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
April 8 2021 12:31pm
02:26

Four week stay-at-home order begins in Ontario

The stay-at-home order was put in place to reduce infections and hospital admissions across Ontario. It also means essential businesses can only sell essential items. Marianne Dimain reports.

