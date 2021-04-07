Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 7 2021 9:16pm
01:48

Where the biggest spreads of COVID-19 cases are in B.C.

Global’s Keith Baldrey has more on exactly where we’re seeing the biggest spread of COVID-19 cases in B.C.

