Global News Hour at 6 BC April 7 2021 9:16pm 01:48 Where the biggest spreads of COVID-19 cases are in B.C. Global’s Keith Baldrey has more on exactly where we’re seeing the biggest spread of COVID-19 cases in B.C. B.C. reports 997 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths, record 105 in ICU <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7745000/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7745000/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?