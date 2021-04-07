Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Winnipeg
April 7 2021 4:21pm
01:38

Wind picking up: April 7 Manitoba weather outlook

Temperatures remaining stable heading into the weekend, but it will get breezy. Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, April 7.

Advertisement

Video Home