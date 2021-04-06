Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
April 6 2021 6:38am
06:13

StFX President on operating a university in a pandemic

We check in with StFX President Dr. Andy Hakin to find out what the school has learned during the pandemic by continuing in-person classes and what to expect come Fall 2021.

Advertisement

Video Home