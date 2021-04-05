News April 5 2021 7:23pm 01:42 Wildfire warnings amid tinder-dry conditions in Manitoba this spring Much of southern and central Manitoba is seeing tinder-dry conditions this spring, fueling the risk of wildfires. Global’s Marney Blunt has the latest. Wildfire warnings amid tinder-dry conditions in Manitoba this spring <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7739903/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7739903/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?