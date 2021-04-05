Menu

Crime
April 5 2021 3:16pm
01:14

Truck crashes through front of Horsehoe Bay store

A suspicious crash through the front of a store in Horseshoe Bay was captured on camera early Monday morning. West Vancouver RCMP say the investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

