Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 4 2021 9:50pm
01:51

Some B.C. churches defy indoor services’ ban on Easter Sunday

Several churches in our province went ahead with in-person services on Easter Sunday, despite a public health order banning indoor faith gatherings. Paul Johnson reports.

