Global News Morning BC
April 3 2021 1:57pm
03:19

Program launched to address Metro Vancouver safety concerns

Vedanshi Vala, Co-Founder and Executive Director of BOLT Safety Society, shares details of their ‘Safe Buddies’ program that will see volunteers escorting women and seniors home.

