BC1 April 1 2021 5:25pm 00:17 Bentley the stray pit bull needs urgent care after being hit by car A three-year-old dog named Bentley needs the public’s help to support his urgent treatment after being hit by a car. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7734688/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7734688/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?