Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
News
March 31 2021 7:57pm
03:53

B.C. reports 1,013 new cases of COVID-19, breaking daily record

B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday, March 31. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has the details.

Advertisement

Video Home