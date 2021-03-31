Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Regina
March 31 2021 3:39pm
02:29

April starting off warm: March 31 Saskatchewan weather outlook

The first day of April will be a warm one. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, March 31.

Advertisement

Video Home