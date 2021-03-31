Menu

Global News at Noon BC
March 31 2021 3:23pm
01:16

Police appealing for witnesses in fatal pedestrian incident

A sad update to a collision in Vancouver earlier this month. A senior struck by a vehicle near Olympic Village on March 4th has now died.

