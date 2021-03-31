Bird Watching Manitoba March 31 2021 11:42am 04:00 Taking up birding in Manitoba “A pair of binoculars and a bird guide of some sort…. and then just a dose of patience.” Thinking of getting into birding this spring? We got some tips from Nature Manitoba on picking up a new hobby. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7730964/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7730964/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?