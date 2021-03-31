Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
March 31 2021 6:09am
05:57

Elsipogtog First Nation in the Running for Major National Prize

Elsipogtog, N.B. is one of four national finalists looking to become the first Indigenous community declared winner of Kraft Hockeyville.

