Global News Morning Montreal
March 31 2021 8:21am
04:47

Victims’ rights bill

Bill S-219 seeks to ensure victims’ rights are respected. Senator Boisvenu joins Global’s Laura Casella to explain why he thinks the government needs to do more.

