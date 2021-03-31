Menu

The Morning Show on CKWS
March 31 2021 7:40am
04:48

Health Canada has approved the first acetaminophen and ibuprofen combination tablet in the country

GNM speaks with Dr. Hance Clarke about the benefits and risks to the newly approved acute pain drug.

