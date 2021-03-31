The Morning Show on CKWS March 31 2021 7:40am 04:48 Health Canada has approved the first acetaminophen and ibuprofen combination tablet in the country GNM speaks with Dr. Hance Clarke about the benefits and risks to the newly approved acute pain drug. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7730478/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7730478/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?