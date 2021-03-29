Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 29 2021 9:10pm
01:56

B.C. government expands mask requirements for schools

The provincial government has expanded mask requirements for B.C. schools, to include all students from grade four and up. Kylie Stanton reports.

