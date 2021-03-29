Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
March 29 2021 6:00pm
03:17

Canada advised to pause AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots for those under 55

Infectious disease physician Dr. Isaac Bogoch provides analysis on the latest recommendation to pause using the AstraZeneca vaccine on those under 55 years old.

