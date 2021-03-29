Menu

Coronavirus
March 29 2021 3:56pm
01:57

Montreal high school students head back to class

In Montreal, all students in senior grades in high school are returning to in-person learning after the province loosened restrictions for pandemic red zones. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

