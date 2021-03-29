Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
March 29 2021 8:29am
04:25

Confronting Racism

Anti-racism Week marks an international call for the elimination of racial discrimination. Global’s Laura Casella is joined by Montreal’s recently appointed anti-racism commissioner.

