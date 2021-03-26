SpaceX March 26 2021 12:40pm 00:36 Video shows SpaceX debris lighting up B.C. skies What was that light show that was spotted over the skies of Metro Vancouver on Thursday night? Officials say it was likely debris from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket burning up in the atmosphere. SpaceX rocket debris lights up B.C. skies <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7721638/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7721638/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?